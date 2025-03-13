N'Golo Kante salary: How much does Al Ittihad star earn per week and annually in Saudi Pro League?

How much does the former Premier League winner earn in the Saudi Pro League?

N'Golo Kante made the move from Europe to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in 2023 as the midfielder left Chelsea after spending seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Kante is hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders from this generation, having won the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea along with the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France .

Considering the kind of player the Frenchmen is, Al Ittihad had to throw in huge sums of money to get his signature, making him one of the highest earners at the club.

But just exactly how much Kante earns playing for the Saudi side? Let's find out!

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross