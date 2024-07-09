Neymar will be an 'important player' for Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup as Dorival Junior delivers encouraging update on Al-Hilal star's recovery from ACL injury NeymarBrazilCopa AmericaAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Neymar will re-emerge as an "important player" for Brazil, believes Dorival Junior, who has shared a positive injury update on the Al-Hilal star.