Neymar uncertain for Santos' Copa do Brasil clash vs Palmeiras over synthetic pitch concerns

The veteran attacker expressed his hesitation in the mixed zone after orchestrating the comeback against Macara, setting up Gabigol's 44th-minute equaliser before his 75th-minute corner was turned in by William Arao.

Asked by reporters if he would play on Palmeiras' synthetic pitch, Neymar replied: "Man, are you already thinking about that? Calm down, there's a game on Sunday." He then added: "I don't know [if I'll play on synthetic turf]."

His firm stance stems from a previous encounter against Atletico Mineiro, where he sprained his ankle on artificial turf during a 1-1 draw. Following that match, he vented his frustration on social media: "It's proven, synthetic is absolute s***."