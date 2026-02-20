Neymar admits he could retire from football THIS YEAR amid injury hell and bid to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals to his name, and has earned 128 caps since making his senior international debut in 2010. Carlo Ancelotti has challenged the modern day icon to earn a place in his current plans.

World Cup winner Kleberson, who captured a global crown in 2002, believes that Neymar has to form part of Brazil’s squad this summer. He told GOAL when asked for his take on the lively debate that continues to rage around a mercurial No.10: “I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

“The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

“He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho.”

Brazil have been placed in Group C at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their bid for ultimate glory against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13, before going on to face Haiti and Scotland in Philadelphia and Miami respectively.