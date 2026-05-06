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Revealed: When Neymar will make decision on MLS transfer - with Brazilian superstar seeing Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami & move to Cincinnati mooted
The timeline for Neymar's American dream
Neymar is currently back in his homeland with Santos, but the 34-year-old is widely expected to seek one final major challenge abroad. With MLS becoming a haven for global icons, the Brazilian is heavily tipped to follow the path carved out by his close friends in Florida. However, any definitive announcement regarding his future will have to wait until the dust settles on the international stage.
Journalist Ben Jacobs explained the current situation, noting that fitness and timing remain the biggest hurdles for the former Paris Saint-Germain star. "Cincinnati and Neymar could develop if he stays fit," Jacobs told talkSPORT’s new show 'The S Word'. "Neymar’s not going to make a decision until after the World Cup although he has to make the World Cup squad first."
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Inter Miami and the Cincinnati curveball
While the footballing world has long anticipated Neymar joining the 'Barca reunion' at Inter Miami alongside Messi and Suarez, Cincinnati has emerged as a genuine contender. A move to the Eastern Conference rivals would represent a massive statement of intent for the Ohio-based club as they look to compete with the star power in Miami.
The Brazilian forward holds the record for the most expensive transfer in history following his €222 million (£192m/$261m) move to PSG in 2017, but his recent years have been plagued by various injury set-backs. Any potential MLS suitor will be monitoring his physical condition closely should he feature in the upcoming World Cup, before committing to a designated player contract.
Salah and Casemiro also on the MLS radar
Neymar isn't the only high-profile name currently being courted by American clubs. Mohamed Salah, who has already confirmed his intention to leave Liverpool this summer after nine trophy-laden years at Anfield, is a priority target. San Diego FC, led by British-Egyptian owner Sir Mohamed Mansour, are among those keeping a very close watch on the prolific forward.
Regarding Salah, Jacobs added: "Salah is the big one because everyone in MLS has been downplaying it. I spoke to Sir Mohamed Mansour, the owner of San Diego and he’s British-Egyptian, let's not forget... I’m still told despite that issue that he’s still pushing so Salah and San Diego might be one to watch." Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is also nearing an exit from Old Trafford, with Inter Miami and LA Galaxy both interested in the veteran Brazilian.
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Lewandowski's future takes a different turn
While MLS is confident of landing several big fish, they may miss out on Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international was heavily linked with a move to the Chicago Fire, but latest reports suggest the veteran striker may be leaning toward a different continent for his next chapter after four seasons in Catalonia.
"With Robert Lewandowski my feeling is that the MLS interest has cooled a little bit and he’s more likely now to go to Saudi Arabia. So we have to wait and see how that one develops," Jacobs noted. Despite the potential miss on Lewandowski, the influx of talent like Casemiro and potentially Neymar suggests MLS is set for its biggest recruitment drive since Messi's arrival in 2023.