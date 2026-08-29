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imago-sport-1081864748.jpgRainier Moura
Adhe Makayasa

Neymar misses Santos training ahead of crucial Corinthians derby clash

Neymar
Corinthians vs Santos FC
Corinthians
Santos FC
Serie A

Santos talisman Neymar has sat out first-team training after presenting with flu symptoms ahead of Sunday's crucial derby against Corinthians. The Brazilian superstar was rested as a precaution during the penultimate session before the classic, but the club remain hopeful their captain will recover in time to feature at the Neo Quimica Arena.

  • Flu sidelines Brazilian talisman

    The Brazilian superstar was forced to sit out tactical training at CT Rei Pele after coming down with mild flu symptoms. His absence came just as Cuca's side were finalising their preparations for a trip to their fierce local rivals. However, reports suggest the captain will return to training on Saturday and remain available for selection in the derby.


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  • imago-sport-1076225620.jpgFotoarena

    Club confirms precautionary rest

    The Santos medical staff opted for a precautionary approach to ensure the forward's condition did not deteriorate ahead of the crucial fixture. Confirming their talisman's status via an official statement, the club explained: "The athlete Neymar Jr. presented flu-like symptoms and was rested from Friday's (August 28) training session, following advice from the Health Department."

  • Key absences hit Peixe

    Neymar's influence has proved vital to the team's attack this season, tallying nine goals and eight assists across 24 appearances. The Peixe previously slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil when forced to cope without their captain. Cuca now faces further selection headaches with Joao Schmidt suspended through an accumulation of bookings and Gabriel Menino sidelined with a knee sprain.

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  • Santos v Mirassol - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport

    Relegation battle looms large

    Santos desperately need a positive result at Corinthians to steer clear of the Campeonato Brasileiro relegation zone, which currently sits just two points below them. Following the derby, Cuca's men face the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit against Palmeiras in their Copa do Brasil quarter-final second leg. That demanding run concludes with a difficult away trip to Internacional before the domestic schedule pauses for the break.

Serie A
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN