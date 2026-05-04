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Mohamed Saeed

Neymar to leave Santos? Brazil icon fuels transfer speculation after meeting with surprise club's president

Neymar
Transfers
Boca Juniors
Santos FC
Copa Sudamericana
Liga Profesional

Neymar has sparked fresh transfer speculation regarding a sensational move to Boca Juniors after being spotted in Buenos Aires. The Brazilian superstar, who is currently back in his homeland with Santos, visited the Argentine side’s training facilities and left with a collection of personalised gifts.

  • A surprise visit to Boca

    Neymar’s presence in Argentina has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Traveling with the Santos squad for a Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo, the forward took the opportunity to visit Boca’s Casa Amarilla training ground, situated just a stone's throw from the iconic Bombonera.

    During his visit, he was presented with two custom jerseys: one bearing his own name and another gifted by Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme.


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    A 'Galactic' signing

    While the club officially maintains that the visit was merely a gesture of camaraderie, the sight of the former Barcelona man posing with the Blue and Gold has ignited dreams of a "galactic" signing.

    However, when questioned about a formal approach, Boca officials were quick to dismiss the reports, denying that any official negotiations or high-level meetings between the president and the player had taken place during the trip.

  • The Paris Connection and Paredes influence

    The links between Neymar and Boca Juniors are bolstered by his close relationships with several former team-mates. During his stay in Buenos Aires, he reunited with ex-Paris Saint-Germain co-star Ander Herrera, who reportedly spoke glowingly about the unique experience of playing at La Bombonera.

    This follows long-standing recruitment efforts from Leandro Paredes, who has previously teased the idea of bringing his friend to the Argentine giants to compete for the Copa Libertadores.

    Boca are reportedly building a star-studded project, with Paulo Dybala heavily linked with a move to the club. Adding a player of Neymar's caliber would be the ultimate statement of intent as they look to conquer South America once again.

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    Contract uncertainty at Santos

    Neymar’s current situation at Santos is described as "unstable." Although he is under contract until December 2026, there are reports that the Brazilian club owes the player a significant sum related to the lucrative deal he signed upon his return in 2025. This financial tension, combined with his desire for a fresh competitive challenge, has opened the door for potential suitors to monitor his availability.

    While a move to Argentina would be a romantic step, it is not the only option on the table. Insiders in Brazil suggest that if the forward were to leave his home country again, a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) might be more probable than a switch to another South American league.



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