Getty Images Sport
Neymar brutally lashes out at 'sh*tty' journalist as under-fire Brazilian superstar DENIES apologising to Santos manager over substitution histrionics
Public spat as Neymar hits back
It's been a rough time of late for the Brazilian superstar, who has now publicly called a reporter a "sh*tty journalist" in a heated social media post. The incident occurred after sports outlet Globo Esporte claimed that Neymar had called boss Juan Pablo Vojvoda, to apologise for events during the loss to Flamengo at the weekend, where he was seen questioning why he had been taken off. Neymar commented on the post, denying the phone call and attacking the reporter. "Another lie invented by a sh*tty journalist!!!" wrote Neymar.
- Getty Images Sport
'The Brazilian appeared slow and lacking rhythm'
Neymar was heavily criticised for his latest performance for Santos in the recent 3-2 defeat by Flamengo. Spanish newspaper Diario AS labelled the former Barcelona and PSG star "slow" and warned he faces a massive battle to put himself in contention Carlo Ancelotti's final Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.
AS said: "Upon his return to the starting lineup, the Brazilian appeared slow and lacking rhythm, even hindering the plays of some teammates. He even protested against being substituted. If he doesn't regain his form soon, it will be difficult for him to wear the Brazilian national team jersey again in the next World Cup. The former PSG player was sidelined for almost two months with Santos due to a muscle injury that kept him out of seven matches. He briefly returned in the draw against Fortaleza before missing another game. This long absence was reflected in his performance against Flamengo. Even so, he showed glimpses of his quality with a dangerous free-kick and a header that almost resulted in the equalising goal."
Misunderstood genius?
Understandably, Santos have leapt to the defence of their Brazilian star, with Alexandre Mattos, the executive director of football at the club, posting on Instagram: "Geniuses are misunderstood, it has always been that way in human history. They think ahead of their time, they do things differently, they make a difference… they are insatiable for challenges, for change, for goals that few manage to achieve… they leave legacies, they make history…But they are also human beings, they get things right and wrong, they smile and cry, they have feelings, a heart, they breathe, they live and survive life's blows…You are like that, a genius… those who know you know the human being you are, the heart you have, the humility you exude, the concern you have for everyone, the father and friend you are…They try to defeat you, they can't, they try to knock you down, you get up, everything is bigger for you, but you are bigger than everything…Do you know why? Because you have God in your heart… a good aura…My brother, you will never be alone… be sure that I'm here to take life's blows with you… your family is, your friends are, your companions are…You are admired and adored by me and by everyone who knows you, by billions around the world who dream of being like you… you earned this, you deserve this…Difficult moments make men stronger!! I'm always with you!!! Through thick and thin….We are!!!"
- Getty Images Sport
Back in the squad?
Neymar hasn’t long to wait to find out if the incident will impact his place in the Santos squad, as they have a Serie A match against Palmeiras on Friday evening. He will hope to make headlines for the right reasons.
