Neymar injury nightmare continues! Santos superstar ruled out for up to eight weeks with muscle injury as club fight to avoid relegation

Santos have confirmed that Neymar is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious thigh injury during the club’s recent Copa do Brasil exit against Palmeiras. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was forced to withdraw at half-time during the goalless draw, a result that saw O Peixe eliminated from the competition following a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

Santos announced on social media that medical examinations after the match revealed a type 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in Neymar's right thigh, a muscle responsible for hip flexion and knee extension. According to RMC, The timeline for his recovery is estimated to be between four and eight weeks, meaning the 34-year-old could be unavailable until November.

This comes as a hammer blow for a Santos side that has relied heavily on his creative output since his emotional return to the club. Despite his recurring fitness issues, Neymar has remained productive when available, recording eight goals and eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.







