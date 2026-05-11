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Neymar makes the list! Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in provisional squad for World Cup as Estevao misses out due to injury
Provisional nod for Neymar
According to Globo, Neymar has been included in the preliminary list sent to FIFA, maintaining a trend seen throughout Ancelotti's tenure where the forward is featured in provisional squads but often misses the final selection. The 34-year-old has been working tirelessly to prove his worth, even as the Italian manager previously stated he "will only call up players who are physically ready" to compete at the highest level. While his presence in the final 26-man group remains a doubt, the symbolic inclusion provides hope to a nation desperate to see the talismanic figure on the world stage once more.
The debate over Neymar’s inclusion has reached the highest levels of Brazilian society, illustrating the immense pressure on the coaching staff. Ancelotti even took the step of consulting President Lula, who questioned the player's professional motivation. Addressing the situation, Lula noted: "I had the chance to speak with Ancelotti, and he asked me: 'Do you think Neymar should be called up?' I said: 'Look, Ancelotti, if he’s physically fit, he’s got the football. What I need to know is whether he actually wants it.' If he does, then he has to be professional. He can look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can look at [Lionel] Messi, and still go to the national team, because he’s not old yet. But he can’t expect to go just on his name. He has to earn it on the pitch."
- AFP
Heartbreak for Chelsea starlet Estevao
While the news comes as a boost for Neymar, Ancelotti's list suggests that Brazil are set to be without Chelsea wonderkid Estêvao for the upcoming World Cup. Despite opting for a conservative treatment plan at Palmeiras' facilities instead of undergoing surgery, the CBF medical department has determined that the rising star will not recover in time for the tournament.
The evaluation suggests that Estêvao would not even be fit for the knockout stages. Consequently, Ancelotti is expected to replace him in the final squad. Although the player fought to keep his World Cup dream alive by avoiding surgery, the coaching staff understands that time has simply run out for his recovery.
New faces and tactical dilemmas
With Estevao sidelined, the door has opened for several domestic stars to stake their claim. Flamengo striker Pedro is firmly in the picture for Ancelotti, despite not featuring in recent matchday squads. The Italian coach previously expressed his desire to work with the target man back in November, and the coaching staff is currently debating whether to gamble on the centre-forward for the final 26-man list.
The competition is equally fierce in the midfield and wide areas, where Vasco da Gama's youth products are dominant. Chelsea's Andrey Santos faces an uncertain path following a difficult 2026 at Stamford Bridge, with Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Danilo Santos and Lucas Paqueta currently ahead of him in the pecking order. If Andrey is omitted, it could pave the way for Rayan, who impressed during the March international break and is viewed as a natural alternative to play on the right wing in Estevao's absence.
- AFP
The road to New Jersey
The submission of the 55-man list is a mandatory FIFA protocol, but the real drama arrives next week. All teams have until June 11 to make changes to this list in case of injury, but the final 26-man traveling party must be selected from this original pool. Once the tournament begins, changes are only permitted 24 hours before the opening match, provided there is a medical certificate, with goalkeepers being the only exception for later replacements.
Brazil’s final squad announcement is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 17:00 local time at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro. The squad will assemble at Granja Comary on May 27, though players involved in the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will join later. The Selecao kick off their campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, following warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt.