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Neymar 'a bit below par' in Cortiba stalemate as Santos boss immediately rules Brazil forward out of next game
Cuca defends star man during turbulent run
Cuca has insisted that Neymar should not be the sole target for criticism after the club's recent slump in form. The Brazilian giants have endured a miserable run of results, suffering three defeats in their last six matches across all competitions, leaving the team languishing in 15th place in the Serie A table.
The frustration continued on Wednesday night with a goalless draw at home to Coritiba in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil fifth round tie. Neymar came closest to breaking the deadlock when he rattled the crossbar with a signature free-kick, but he was unable to inspire his side to victory. Speaking after the game, Cuca was quick to share the responsibility for the result across the entire squad and coaching staff.
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Sharing the burden of poor results
"He's also experiencing the team's turbulence, he's feeling it too," Cuca said of Neymar. "The results were terrible, but the matches weren't. In football, it's the results that count. But we can't place all the blame for the poor result on him. We need to divide the blame equally, with the coach bearing the greater share. Today, he wasn't as competitive as in other games. There are good things. Neymar, the day he plays like the others, will be criticized. That's normal given his potential."
Santos currently find themselves in a precarious position in the Serie A table, having secured only three victories from their opening 12 matches. The lack of consistency has put immense pressure on both the manager and his marquee player, as the club struggles to find the clinical edge required to climb the standings.
Neymar ruled out of Bahia trip
Cuca revealed that Neymar will be omitted from the squad for Saturday's league clash against Bahia. The decision comes as the 34-year-old struggles with the physical and mental demands of a congested fixture list, coupled with the lingering effects of a knee injury that has limited him to just 10 appearances in 2026.
"Neymar has been performing well in terms of bursts of speed and distance covered at top speed," Cuca explained. "[Against Coritiba] He was a bit below par, I think because of the run of fixtures -- no one can keep that up, not to mention the emotional strain. Saturday's match is a different story. There's no time to rest. He won't be playing on Saturday. So he can be in better shape for the match in Argentina, which is a decisive game for us."
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Focus shifts to Sudamericana hopes
The "decisive game" Cuca referred to is the upcoming trip to face San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana group stages. With Neymar's hopes of representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup seemingly fading, the forward's focus has shifted entirely to delivering continental success for Santos. Despite his limited minutes this year, he remains productive when on the pitch, tallying four goals and three assists.