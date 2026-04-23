Neymar 'a bit below par' in Cortiba stalemate as Santos boss immediately rules Brazil forward out of next game

Cuca has insisted that Neymar should not be the sole target for criticism after the club's recent slump in form. The Brazilian giants have endured a miserable run of results, suffering three defeats in their last six matches across all competitions, leaving the team languishing in 15th place in the Serie A table.

The frustration continued on Wednesday night with a goalless draw at home to Coritiba in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil fifth round tie. Neymar came closest to breaking the deadlock when he rattled the crossbar with a signature free-kick, but he was unable to inspire his side to victory. Speaking after the game, Cuca was quick to share the responsibility for the result across the entire squad and coaching staff.