Newcastle United most expensive signings - How Magpies spent over £1 billion on incoming transfers

Newcastle United have raised some eyebrows with their transfers in recent times and are on their way to breaking the £1b mark

Since being purchased by the PIF, Newcastle have been unafraid to splash the cash to dramatically improve a squad that had become threadbare under the stewardship of Mike Ashley.

The big-money deal for Alexander Isak during the 2022 summer transfer window was a serious display of wealth that marked the Magpies out as a serious global player.

The Sweden star's arrival came off the back of the signing of Bruno Guimaraes in the January 2022 window and the capture of Italy international Sandro Tonali in July 2023 was yet another example of Newcastle's desire to become a major force in the Premier League once more.

There's undoubtedly more to come from Newcastle, with the Magpies' Champions League qualification confirmation they're on the right track.

But who have been their biggest signings so far? Let's take a look!

Newcastle United most expensive transfers by season

Season

Most expensive signing

Fee

Total spending

2023/24

Sandro Tonali

£60M

£65M

2022/23

Alexander Isak

£63M

£122.40M

2021/22

Bruno Guimaraes

£37.89M

£117.45M

2020/21

Callum Wilson

£20.03M

£35.10M

2019/20

Joelinton

£39.60M

£65.61M

2018/19

Miguel Almiron

£21.60M

£53.78M

2017/18

Jacob Murphy

£10.17M

£41.85M

2016/17

Dwight Gayle

£10.80M

£57.83M

2016/17

Matt Ritchie

£10.80M

£57.83M

2015/16

Georginio Wijnaldum

£18M

£97.12M

2014/15

Remy Cabella

£9M

£40.52M

2013/14

Loïc Rémy

£2.07M

£3.42M

2012/13

Vurnon Anita

£7.65M

£28.77M

2011/12

Papiss Cisse

£10.80M

£24.30M

2010/11

Hatem Ben Arfa

£5.40M

£12.58M

2009/10

Leon Best

£2.07M

£5.64M

2008/09

Fabricio Coloccini

£11.70M

£31.93M

2007/08

Alan Smith

£8.10M

£34.07M

2006/07

Obafemi Martins

£14.40M

£28.69M

2005/06

Michael Owen

£22.50M

£55.58M

2004/05

Jean-Alain Boumsong

£10.17M

£26.51M

2003/04

None

Nil

Nil

2002/03

Jonathan Woodgate

£12.15M

£31.10M

2001/02

Lauren Robert

£12.89M

£28.43M

2000/01

Carl Cort

£9.45M

£23.32M

TOTAL

£1.03B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Newcastle United's top 15 most expensive player signings

