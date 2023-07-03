Newcastle United most expensive signings - How Magpies spent over £1 billion on incoming transfers

Since being purchased by the PIF, Newcastle have been unafraid to splash the cash to dramatically improve a squad that had become threadbare under the stewardship of Mike Ashley.
The big-money deal for Alexander Isak during the 2022 summer transfer window was a serious display of wealth that marked the Magpies out as a serious global player.
The Sweden star's arrival came off the back of the signing of Bruno Guimaraes in the January 2022 window and the capture of Italy international Sandro Tonali in July 2023 was yet another example of Newcastle's desire to become a major force in the Premier League once more.
There's undoubtedly more to come from Newcastle, with the Magpies' Champions League qualification confirmation they're on the right track.
But who have been their biggest signings so far? Let's take a look!
Newcastle United most expensive transfers by season
Season
Most expensive signing
Fee
Total spending
2023/24
Sandro Tonali
£60M
£65M
2022/23
Alexander Isak
£63M
£122.40M
2021/22
Bruno Guimaraes
£37.89M
£117.45M
2020/21
Callum Wilson
£20.03M
£35.10M
2019/20
Joelinton
£39.60M
£65.61M
2018/19
Miguel Almiron
£21.60M
£53.78M
2017/18
Jacob Murphy
£10.17M
£41.85M
2016/17
Dwight Gayle
£10.80M
£57.83M
2016/17
Matt Ritchie
£10.80M
£57.83M
2015/16
Georginio Wijnaldum
£18M
£97.12M
2014/15
Remy Cabella
£9M
£40.52M
2013/14
Loïc Rémy
£2.07M
£3.42M
2012/13
Vurnon Anita
£7.65M
£28.77M
2011/12
Papiss Cisse
£10.80M
£24.30M
2010/11
Hatem Ben Arfa
£5.40M
£12.58M
2009/10
Leon Best
£2.07M
£5.64M
2008/09
Fabricio Coloccini
£11.70M
£31.93M
2007/08
Alan Smith
£8.10M
£34.07M
2006/07
Obafemi Martins
£14.40M
£28.69M
2005/06
Michael Owen
£22.50M
£55.58M
2004/05
Jean-Alain Boumsong
£10.17M
£26.51M
2003/04
None
Nil
Nil
2002/03
Jonathan Woodgate
£12.15M
£31.10M
2001/02
Lauren Robert
£12.89M
£28.43M
2000/01
Carl Cort
£9.45M
£23.32M
TOTAL
£1.03B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.