Newcastle United complete £25.7m transfer of Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

Hornicek expressed his delight at completing his move to the Premier League and praised the warm reception he received from the club.

Speaking to his new club's official website, Hornicek shared his emotions: "The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster from when I first heard about the move and now I'm so happy to be here.

"It's a brilliant opportunity in a new league, which I'm very excited about. From the very first moment I arrived here, I received a fantastic welcome and really felt the warmth of the club. Everyone has been brilliant in helping me settle in.

"I know Newcastle is a huge football city, with 52,000 fans at St James' Park creating an incredible atmosphere and pushing the team every game. I can't wait to play in front of them."