Newcastle United star Anthony Elanga out of Sweden squad as Graham Potter forced to look elsewhere amid 'long-term' injury fears

The Magpies' boss Matthias Jaissle did not hide his concern when discussing the winger's condition following the heavy loss at Leeds. The German tactician admitted that the initial diagnosis was worrying, and the club is now braced for the possibility of losing one of their most explosive attacking outlets for a significant period.

Speaking in the direct aftermath of the 4-1 defeat, Jaissle said: "The injury doesn't look good. We need to investigate how serious it is. Elanga is struggling with injury but at the moment it does not look that good. Unfortunately, he is injured. We need to investigate further and in more detail to find out how long he will be out. We will miss him and hope he is back to play quickly. It could be [long-term]. We hope not. He will get another MRI next week, and we will see."