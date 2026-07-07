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Newcastle to open talks to sign Switzerland World Cup star Johan Manzambi as Magpies look to spend Sandro Tonali sale cash
Reinvesting the Tonali windfall
Newcastle find themselves in a strong financial position following the blockbuster departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham in a deal that could reach £100 million ($134m). While the loss of the Italian star is a blow to the engine room, the club has moved swiftly to identify a worthy replacement in Manzambi, whose stock has risen dramatically during his exploits in the 2026 World Cup.
According to The Athletic, The Magpies have been tracking the 20-year-old for over a year, impressed by his direct ball-carrying and defensive grit in the Bundesliga. With Joe Willock entering the final 12 months of his contract and expected to move on, Howe sees Manzambi as the ideal modern No. 8 to provide both energy and tactical flexibility to a midfield that remains anchored by Bruno Guimaraes, despite interest in the Brazilian from Arsenal.
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A rapid rise on the world stage
Manzambi has used the world's biggest stage to confirm why Europe's elite are circling. He has already contributed three goals and two assists for Switzerland, including a remarkable 19-minute cameo against Bosnia and Herzegovina where he netted twice. Despite reports that Manzambi has been ruled out of the last-16 clash against Colombia due to a knee injury, Newcastle’s interest remains unwavering.
The youngster's journey began at Swiss side Servette before he made the move to Freiburg's academy in 2023. Since making his professional debut in August 2024, he has made 58 appearances for the German club, scoring nine times.
His versatility has been a key factor in his development, as he has transitioned from playing as a pragmatically-minded anchor in the Bundesliga to a more expansive, attacking role for his national team.
Continuing the summer recruitment drive
Should the deal for Manzambi be completed, he would represent the latest piece in an ambitious recruitment puzzle. Newcastle have already flexed their financial muscle by securing Bazoumana Toure in a €50 million (£43m/$57m) move from Hoffenheim, beating out several European giants for the Ivorian's signature. The club's strategy appears focused on elite young talent with high resale value and immediate first-team potential.
Alongside the chase for Manzambi, the Magpies are advancing on a deal for 18-year-old Ajax midfield prodigy Sean Steur. This aggressive approach suggests that Newcastle are not merely looking to replace what they have lost, but are instead aiming to lower the average age of the squad while increasing the overall technical ceiling of the starting XI under Howe's tutelage.
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The tactical evolution under Howe
One of the most intriguing aspects of Manzambi's profile is his tactical ambiguity. At Freiburg, he has almost exclusively occupied a holding role at the base of a 4-2-3-1, but for Switzerland, he has featured on the right of midfield and even behind a central striker. This flexibility is exactly what Eddie Howe looks for in a modern midfielder, allowing for in-game transitions and fluid rotations.
The Freiburg man possesses a "perfect set of attributes" according to scouts, combining physicality with creativity and durability.
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