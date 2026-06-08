Newcastle secure first major summer signing as Magpies manage to shave millions off of goalkeeper's transfer fee

The Magpies have made a major breakthrough in their summer recruitment drive, securing a deal for the French prospect. The move represents a significant victory for the club's recruitment team, who have managed to negotiate the original asking price down from the widely reported £24 million.

The deal is now in its final stages, with the young shot-stopper flying to England to undergo medical tests. It marks the end of a long pursuit for the Magpies, who had been linked with the Reims talent several times over the previous months before reaching a definitive agreement with the Ligue 2 side.