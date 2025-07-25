Explained: Why Newcastle would benefit more from selling star striker Alexander Isak to rivals Liverpool instead of Saudi side Al-Hilal

Newcastle United may be nearing a critical decision regarding the future of Alexander Isak, who is reportedly eager to move on from St James’ Park. While the Magpies have attempted to persuade him to remain with a lucrative long-term contract offer worth £300,000 per week, the Swedish international is said to be eyeing a move to familiar rivals Liverpool.

Newcastle ready to offer Isak a new deal

Forward determined to undertake a fresh challenge

Magpies would profit more by selling to the Reds