AFP
Newcastle star Dan Burn to voice the Genie in Aladdin pantomime running over Christmas
Burn lands role in local pantomime
Burn will make a cameo appearance in a production of Aladdin, which will be held in his hometown of Blyth. Burn will feature in the local pantomime as the voice of the Genie. The defender's voice will be pre-recorded as he won't be able to make an actual physical appearance at the production, which will run between December 6 to December 28, given his commitments to Newcastle United.
The Magpies have a hectic Christmas period of games, which starts with a clash against Sunderland on December 14. They also face Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United, with the clash against the Red Devils scheduled for Boxing Day.
- (C)Getty Images
Burn confirmed as voice of Aladin
The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth confirmed the news on Instagram with an official announcement that read: "Blyth's very own Dan Burn is the voice of the Genie in Aladdin at The Phoenix Theatre this Christmas. Get ready for wishes, laughter, and a giant dose of Toon magic. Tickets are flying faster than a magic carpet."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Burn eye World Cup birth
Burn's impressive run of form in the 2024-25 campaign, where he played a key role in Newcastle United winning the Carabao Cup, at 32, the defender earned his maiden England call-up in March 2025 and earned his first-ever international cap. Since then, he has regularly been called up by Thomas Tuchel in the Three Lions squad as he has made it to the national team five times this year.
Burn is a regular starter under Eddie Howe and is a key figure in the Magpies' dressing room. If he manages to maintain his consistency and remain injury-free, he is almost sure to make it to the England squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America next summer.
- Getty Images Sport
Newcastle aim to maintain unbeaten
The Magpies have had a topsy-turvy start to their 2025-26 campaign after Eddie Howe oversaw a dream season at St James' Park. Newcastle initially struggled for consistency at the start of the new campaign, but in the last three Premier League matches, they have finally gained some momentum. Before facing Spurs on Tuesday, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Howe's side beat Manchester City and Everton, 2-1 and 4-1 respectively, in back-to-back fixtures.
They would now aim to maintain the unbeaten run as they look to pick up three points in their upcoming Premier League clash at home against Burnley on Saturday.
Advertisement