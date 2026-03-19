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Newcastle send scouts to watch Inter Milan star Pio Esposito ahead of potential summer swoop
Newcastle track Italian starlet in Milan
Newcastle United are conducting an intensive search in the European market for outstanding young talent, with Francesco Pio Esposito emerging as a key target. The club has recently intensified its scouting efforts, with Tutto Sport reporting that a club representative was present at the San Siro stadium on Saturday. The scout watched Inter Milan's 1-1 draw with Atalanta, a match in which the young striker found the net.
The Tyneside club is not alone in its admiration for the striker, who is considered one of the most promising teenagers in world football. Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the forward, but Newcastle have made significant moves in the last 20 days to position themselves in the race. Eddie Howe is keen to add a dynamic presence to his frontline, and the Italian Golden Boy winner fits the profile of the high-potential players the club's ownership currently covets.
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Inter Milan's firm stance on sale
Despite the intensifying interest from the Premier League, Inter Milan have no immediate desire to part ways with their prized asset. The Nerazzurri hierarchy, led by CEO Beppe Marotta, has been vocal about maintaining the core of their squad. Marotta previously played down any potential exit for the player, clarifying the club's intentions not to sell the player in the near future. This stance has remained consistent even as Newcastle’s scouting missions have come to light.
The Italian giants view the 2005-born striker as the future of their attack and are already taking steps to ensure he is not tempted by the riches of the English top flight. While Newcastle may believe Inter could be reached at a price point of around €80 million (£69m/$93m), the Italian press suggests that any successful bid would likely need to exceed the €100 million (£86m/$116m) mark to even bring the Milan-based club to the negotiating table.
Contract renewal plans in motion
To further protect their investment, Inter are working on a massive contract extension that would tie Esposito to the club until 2031. The proposed deal includes a significant salary hike, moving him from his current €1.1m per year to a package worth roughly €4m per season. This move is seen as a pre-emptive strike to ward off the "English temptation" that Newcastle and Arsenal represent. Inter’s leadership appears determined to reward the player’s rapid development while securing their leverage.
The player's camp also seems settled in Italy for the time being. Speaking to Radio CRC, the striker's agent, Mario Giuffredi, was emphatic about his client's loyalty to the current Serie A leaders. Giuffredi stated: "Pio Esposito is doing well at Inter and will be the future of the Nerazzurri for the next 10 years. The boy is in love with Inter." Such comments suggest that while Newcastle are watching closely, convincing the player to swap the San Siro for St James' Park will be a monumental task.
Competition and tactical fit
Newcastle’s pursuit of Esposito raises questions about their current squad depth and tactical priorities. The Magpies already have Nick Woltemade, who shares a similar physical and technical profile to the Italian youngster. Some observers believe the links to Newcastle and other English clubs might be leveraged to raise the player's profile and secure better terms in Milan. However, Howe's need for a versatile and prolific secondary striker remains a key part of the club’s long-term recruitment strategy.
Beyond his club duties, Esposito is also becoming a central figure for his national team. Ahead of crucial World Cup qualification playoffs, Italian legend Gigi Buffon threw his weight behind the youngster, claiming: "Pio Esposito will take us to the World Cup." With such high praise from the icons of the game and interest from the world's richest league, the upcoming summer transfer window is shaping up to be a defining period for the striker's career.
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