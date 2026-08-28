Newcastle willing to sell £69m record signing Nick Woltemade after just one season as Napoli make contact

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United are actively seeking to offload Woltemade before the summer transfer window closes, as the forward's underwhelming tenure in the North East appears to be reaching a premature end.

The Magpies invested a club-record £69m to secure his services from Stuttgart last summer, but the 24-year-old has failed to justify that significant price tag during his debut campaign in English football. Despite arriving with high expectations, the German striker managed only eight Premier League goals last season, leading to growing frustration among the St James' Park faithful.

The situation reached a head following the club's recent Carabao Cup fixture, where Woltemade failed to impress despite being handed a rare start. Although Newcastle secured a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion, the striker's performance was widely panned.



