Newcastle launch plans to combine new stadium with city-wide regeneration project

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was quizzed on the club's plans for a new stadium at the end of 2025 and called for some clarity.

"Fundamentally, looking at the club with a broader view, the training ground, the stadium, that part of the club is in limbo at the moment," he said. "In terms of which direction the club is going to take, that would be a big step forward to get clarity on that and to take everything into the future in a really positive way. It would have a game-changing effect on everything. I am also talking about the academy in that and the brilliant work that goes on down there. If we can move everything forward in terms of facilities - not that I believe facilities are the be all and end all - but they are a great way of setting standards higher and showing your ambition in a really clear and strong way.

"If there is extra time taken to make the right decisions so the stadium project is correct, and it's the right one for Newcastle for how ever many years the club are there, then take the extra time. It's the same with the training ground. You need the right site and designs. I would rather it was correct than rushed. I know that there's a 99.9% chance that I'm not going to see either in my position, but I'm still passionate about making sure it's there for the future generations of Newcastle, whether that's supporters or players."