Newcastle confirm fan favourite will make summer exit as contract ticks down

Trippier’s departure marks the end of a historic spell that peaked with the 2025 Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool. The victory ended Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, a moment the defender ranks as the highlight of his professional life.

"The time has come to leave this amazing club after four-and-a-half years," he said on the club's official website. "This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it. I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me."

"To my teammates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career. And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you. The gaffer had the trust - twice - to sign me, gave me the opportunity to represent and captain this great club and most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I'm going to miss everyone at the club. Thank you."