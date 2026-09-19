Newcastle bounce back from heavy Leeds defeat to inflict Hull's first Premier League loss

Newcastle wasted no time asserting their dominance following a severe 4-1 loss to Leeds last Monday. Willock opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, firing past Konstantinos Tzolakis.

The Hull goalkeeper, a £20 million summer signing, had only conceded twice previously. Four minutes later, Hall doubled the lead. The defender, recently recalled to the England squad, exchanged crisp passes with Harvey Barnes before sweeping a low shot into the bottom corner. The quickfire double left Jakirovic’s side stunned, but the newly promoted visitors refused to fold despite the early setback.