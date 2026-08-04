New Tottenham captain? Spurs told what they ‘don’t need’ from next skipper as Toby Alderweireld explains qualities that Cristian Romero’s successor must have

If Van de Ven is not first in the queue, then who is? Asked if Maddison and Kulusevski - who are returning to prominence following long-term injury absences - form part of that pack, ex-Spurs defender Alderweireld added on an important decision: “For me, people talk a lot about captains and what they need to do but sometimes you have what I call alibi captains. They’re the ones who make being the captain a performance, throwing their hands around and shouting and pointing a lot.

“For me, a captain is a player who you can count on to perform. They always deliver a seven or an eight out of 10. They’re not throwing in a three or a four out of 10. How can someone tell you what to do if they’re performing badly too?

“The first thing you need, no matter your position on the pitch, is to perform and perform consistently on a good level, and then it’s about helping your team-mates as well. You need to speak to them and get to know them because it’s not only on the pitch when a team needs their captain, it’s off the pitch as well.

“When I was captain at Royal Antwerp, if someone was struggling with something, I spoke to them. That’s why sometimes you need to have some age too to have the right sense and feeling of what’s happening around you. You need to be able to tell some players to take it easy and their time will come if they’re not playing, to work hard for the opportunities.

“Being a captain is about more than shouting and showing people look at me, I'm very busy. You need to perform and to help, even away from the cameras. That’s where you prove you’re a good captain, when you’re not on camera.”