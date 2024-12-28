New Spanish FA president sparks controversy days after being elected by declaring he is at the 'complete disposal' of Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez
New Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzan has already sparked controversy just days after his appointment.
- Louzan in trouble less than 10 days after becoming RFEF president
- Professed his admiration for Perez
- Will remain Spanish football president until 2028