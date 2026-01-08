Getty Images Sport
New job for Ruben Amorim?! Former Man Utd boss linked with swift return to management just days after Old Trafford exit
Amorim hits out at Man Utd superiors
While tensions appeared to be escalating with Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox, in particular, few would have predicted that the ex-Sporting Lisbon boss would come out swinging as he did at the weekend. Shortly after United's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday, Amorim called out the board's apparent meddling with his affairs, insisting he was the "manager and not the coach".
He told reporters, "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.
"I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."
Man Utd swing the axe
A day later, Amorim's ill-fated 14-month tenure was brought to a grinding halt as United dismissed the Portuguese. In a statement, the Red Devils thanked Amorim for his efforts, while saying that they had made this decision to give themselves as much time to ensure their season is a successful one.
The club said: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
Amorim to return to Portugal
According to the Daily Mail, Amorim is in pole position to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica, if the Portuguese giants decide to part company with the former Chelsea manager. The ex-Real Madrid boss is under pressure at the Liga Portugal team as they sit 10 points behind league leaders Porto and are 25th in the league phase standings of the Champions League. As a result, Amorim is being tipped to potentially succeed Mourinho. Despite his hugely underwhelming record at Old Trafford, where he had a win percentage of just 38.10, it seems he may not be short of managerial options.
What comes next for Man Utd?
After United's under-18 coach Darren Fletcher took charge of the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday, they are intensifying their efforts to find Amorim's successor. Former manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in talks over an Old Trafford return, although it is not yet certain how long that stint could be. Fletcher is expected to take charge of the Red Devils once again on Sunday when United take on Bright in the third round of the FA Cup.
