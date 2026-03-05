As they look to raise both awareness and funds for the charity, Street Soccer have linked up with Glasgow-based luxury textile creatives Timorous Beasties and cult sportswear brand O'Neills to drop a one-off football shirt.

The wavey design features Timorous Beasties' iconic 'Berkeley Blooms' print, where psychedelic florals and tangled vines twist and swirl around a classic vertical stripe - a subtle nod to traditional football shirts. It's finished with a distinctive floral Street Soccer shield crest, crisp white and navy collar and sleeve trims, and an embroidered Timorous Beasties hem tag.

The word 'Hope' is front and centre, acting as the shirt's sponsor. Hope has been at the heart of Street Soccer’s mission throughout its 17-year journey and remains a constant thread running through its free football sessions and wraparound community support.

Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert is among those to have modelled the shirt, with Liverpool legend Andy Robertson and music icon Susan Boyle also supporting the cause.