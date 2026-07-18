New Croatia coach begs Luka Modric to keep playing for national team after World Cup upset

Speaking at his unveiling press conference, Bilic wasted no time in outlining his priorities, immediately addressing the topic gripping the entire country: the future of captain Luka Modric with the national team. The new coach made clear there would be no pressure placed on the veteran, only deep respect for both the man and the legend he represents.

"My first step is to set up a headquarters that still needs a few adjustments. The second is to talk to the players, especially with Luka Modric. We all know who Luka is. The decision is entirely his, given what he represents both for football and for the national team. He is much more than the best player in our national team's history," Bilic said.