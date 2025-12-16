AFP
New Chelsea signing set to undergo surgery ahead of Stamford Bridge move
Chelsea beat Man Utd to sign Quenda
Quenda, who has played under Ruben Amorim briefly at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, was closely linked with a move to Manchester United as the Portuguese reportedly wanted to reunite with the wonderkid at Old Trafford. However, complications arose regarding finances and future plans, leading to the Red Devils ultimately stepping back from the deal. One of the primary hurdles in United’s pursuit of Quenda was the €60 million (£51m/$66m) valuation Sporting placed on the youngster. With INEOS now overseeing football operations at the club, there has been a clear focus on recruiting younger talent, but spending such a substantial sum on a teenager with limited experience proved a significant sticking point. The club’s decision was also influenced by the signing of Patrick Dorgu last January, a promising 20-year-old left-footed wing-back who was acquired for roughly half of Quenda’s price.
Chelsea took advantage of United's hesitation and acted decisively to snap up the Portuguese talent. The London club conducted what has been described as a "secret blitz" at Sporting, ensuring that the teenager was secured before the transfer window officially opened in the summer of 2025. While the deal was formally completed during the last window, the two clubs agreed that the wing-back would stay in his current club until the summer of 2026.
Quenda to undergo surgery ahead of the Chelsea move
The 18-year-old suffered a severe injury during Sporting CP's latest derby clash against Benfica. According to A Bola, Quenda will have to undergo surgery on a fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and it was initially scheduled for this week in England, however, due to bureaucratic issues, his trip had to be postponed and the player will now go under the knife next Monday.
Quenda is expected to remain sidelined for at least two months after the surgery and while it is taking place in England, overseen by the Blues, his recovery process will continue under Sporting's vigilance in Lisbon. The Blues, though, will continue to monitor his recovery and progress.
Quenda on par with Yamal?
Quenda is among the most highly rated young talents in Europe and could really prove to be an asset for Chelsea in future. He has already earned huge praise from the coaching staff at Sporting CP and according to assistant coach Tiago Teixeira, Quenda is treading a similar path to the one Yamal is currently doing.
Teixeira told The Athletic earlier this year: "I see similarities with Lamine Yamal. Both of them started playing senior football at 16, 17. Yamal is already playing for Spain but Quenda has just been called up by Portugal for the first time and I’m certain he’s going to be a regular in the national team for years to come, and a star of the Champions League. He will get better with age and keep growing in confidence. He has everything he needs."
Busy year end schedule awaiting Chelsea
Enzo Maresca's side, who are fresh from beating Everton last weekend in the Premier League have a hectic year-end fixture list. They are currently in action against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Between December 20 and 30, the Blues are scheduled to face Newcastle, Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively.
