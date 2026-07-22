'I've never hurt anyone!' - Mario Balotelli has 'no regrets' over career as ex-Man City, Liverpool & Inter striker despite doing 'stupid things' in younger days

Currently playing for Al Ittifaq in the United Arab Emirates, Balotelli reflected on a career that has been as famous for its off-field antics as its on-field brilliance. Despite a history of headlines that included setting off fireworks in his own bathroom during his time in England, the 35-year-old maintains that his conscience is clear. Addressing the criticism and the "Super Mario" persona that followed him at Inter, Manchester City, and Milan, the striker was adamant that his youthful indiscretions have been blown out of proportion compared to the behaviour of others in the modern game.

Reflecting on his past, Balotelli addressed the heavy criticism he has faced over the years. "I did some stupid things, I was a lively young man, there was a bit of harassment," Balotelli told SportMediaset. "I do not regret it because they made me grow. But if I see what they do around today and the disgust that certain people do, I have a clear conscience, I have never hurt anyone."

The 2010 Golden Boy winner remains confident, stating he still does not see any players in Italy with more pure quality than him.