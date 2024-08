Neal Maupay posts clip from The Shawshank Redemption in hilarious response to news Everton forward is set to team up with Mason Greenwood at Marseille N. Maupay Marseille Everton Premier League Ligue 1 Transfers

Neal Maupay has hilariously posted a clip from The Shawshank Redemption, perhaps signifying his relief at seemingly leaving Everton for Marseille.