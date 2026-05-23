AFP
Napoli owner rejects €2bn takeover bid from American group as Serie A side deemed not for sale
Record-breaking offer hit with a firm no
According to Corriere dello Sport, the offer comes despite a recent Football Benchmark valuation from May 2025, which placed the club's worth at closer to €1.1 billion, suggesting the United States-based investment group was willing to pay a significant premium to secure the Partenopei.
While rumours have swirled around Naples for weeks regarding a potential change in ownership, De Laurentiis has remained steadfast in his position. The film mogul, who rescued the club from bankruptcy in 2004 and guided it back to the pinnacle of Italian football, has shown no intention of walking away from the project he has built over the last two decades.
- AFP
The American group behind the bid
The consortium behind the audacious bid is believed to be led by Matt Rizzetta, the Italian-American president of Napoli Basket and Campobasso. Rizzetta is also the founder and managing partner of Underdog Global Partners, a firm that specialises in sports asset management and real estate development. The proposed project aimed to create a multi-sport hub in Naples, integrating the football club with basketball and major infrastructure investments.
Despite months of contact and direct discussions, the talks never reached the formal due diligence stage. Contacted while traveling to Philadelphia, Rizzetta remained tight-lipped through his press office, stating he had "no comment" and was "unaware of the matter."
However, a further statement from Campobasso noted: "President Matt Rizzetta, as often happens in the world of sport and international investments, is frequently contacted by different subjects and groups interested in developing opportunities in the Italian football scene and beyond. Some activities and evaluations, moreover, necessarily remain covered by non-disclosure agreements, as usually happens in operations of this type."
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De Laurentiis remains the soul of the club
For De Laurentiis, the decision to reject the €2bn offer underlines his commitment to the club ahead of its upcoming centenary celebrations. Having taken over following the club's 2004 collapse, he has transformed Napoli into a consistent Champions League participant and a Scudetto winner. He currently views himself as the "heart and soul" of the organisation and is not prepared to hand over the reins.
The president, who is celebrating his 77th birthday, is more focused on the long-term structural future of the club than a quick payout. While he is known to listen to offers, his actions have consistently shown that the doors to a full sale remain firmly shut.
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Focus shifts to post-Conte era
With the takeover talk silenced, De Laurentiis is now turning his attention to the immediate sporting future of the club. A primary objective is identifying the right manager to lead the team following Antonio Conte's departure.
Maurizio Sarri emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Conte, with the club offering the former Chelsea manager a two-year contract with an option for a third season to seal a legendary return to Naples. However, he is said to be on his way back to Atalanta instead, forcing De Laurentiis to look elsewhere for a successor.