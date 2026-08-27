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Donny Afroni

Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri makes wild Serie A title prediction as he sets centenary season expectations

M. Allegri
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Serie A

Massimiliano Allegri has delivered a bold assessment of the Serie A landscape, claiming that as many as eight teams are in the hunt for the Scudetto this season. The experienced tactician also outlined his expectations for a historic centenary campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

  • Allegri identifies eight title contenders

    Allegri believes the 2026-27 Serie A season will be one of the most competitive in recent memory, identifying a massive field of eight clubs capable of challenging for the title. While acknowledging that reigning champions Inter remain the benchmark for the rest of the league, the Napoli head coach insisted that the race for the Scudetto is far from a two-horse race.

    Speaking to Sportmediaset, the former Juventus boss detailed the specific teams that he expects to feature at the sharp end of the table. "Inter are the favourites because they hold the trophy, but there will be at least eight teams to keep an eye on," Allegri said. "As well as the Nerazzurri and ourselves, also Milan, Juventus, Roma, Fiorentina, Como and Atalanta."

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  • AllegriGetty Images

    Centenary pressure and European targets

    The significance of the current campaign is not lost on Allegri, who understands that the club's centenary brings an added layer of expectation from the Neapolitan faithful. Napoli are not only focusing on domestic dominance but are also preparing for a rigorous schedule that includes a revamped continental format. The manager was quick to point out the magnitude of the next twelve months for the club's legacy.

    "It’ll be a beautiful and demanding year, we’ll have to be good at staying in it in Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia," he said. "In the Champions League, however, we need to get through the single group stage and then reach the playoffs or the round of 16 as best we can."

  • Defensive concerns and injury updates

    Despite the optimism, Allegri is dealing with a significant blow to his defensive line following the long-term injury to Alessandro Buongiorno. The Italian international is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, forcing the coaching staff to look at internal solutions and recent acquisitions to maintain stability at the back.

    "It’s a shame about Buongiorno, who will be out until January," the coach lamented. "In any case I have Marin and Rrahmani, Beukema is behind but he’ll recover his best form, and if needed I also have Olivera. I’m confident."

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    Demanding more from Hojlund

    In the final third, much of the attention remains on Rasmus Hojlund, the powerful forward tasked with leading the line for the Partenopei. Allegri has previously drawn lofty comparisons between the Danish international and England captain Harry Kane, but he was quick to remind the young striker that potential must be converted into tangible production.

    Allegri’s assessment of his star striker was both encouraging and demanding, setting a clear benchmark for the player to hit if Napoli are to sustain a title challenge against the seven other rivals he identified. "He's a very physical striker, he puts in the effort and is eager, but he needs to improve his goal-scoring record this season. He can do so given that he has all the potential," Allegri said.

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