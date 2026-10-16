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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL BETIS-PORTOAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'My house was robbed' - Ex-Manchester United winger Antony reveals break-in during Real Betis Champions League win

Antony
Real Betis
Real Betis vs FC Porto
FC Porto
Champions League

Former Manchester United winger Antony revealed that his family residence in Seville was broken into while he was playing for Real Betis on Wednesday. The Brazilian international was helping his new club secure a vital Champions League home victory against Porto, only to return and discover his personal space had been completely violated by burglars.

  • Antony's home raided during match

    As reported by The Sun, Antony experienced a deeply traumatic event on Wednesday evening. While the winger was providing an assist for Cucho Hernandez to help Betis complete a 3-2 comeback win over Porto at La Cartuja, criminals were breaking into his house.

    The 26-year-old, who joined Betis permanently after an initial loan spell from Manchester United, took to Instagram to express his devastation. He confirmed that while material possessions were stolen, his primary concern remains the lasting psychological impact the traumatic invasion has had on his shaken loved ones.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-REAL BETIS-PORTOAFP

    Emotional statement from the winger

    Antony shared a lengthy, heartfelt message detailing the pain of the incident. "Today, I want to talk about something that made me very sad and angry," Antony posted on his Instagram story.

    "What should have been a beautiful night ended in anger and frustration. My house was robbed. It’s hard to describe the feeling of having your home broken into. Everything we worked so hard for and poured our hearts into obtaining was taken by someone who has no idea how much hardship we went through to get it."

  • Family safety remains the priority

    The Brazil international emphasised that his true wealth lies in his family, not the stolen goods. Antony added: "The most infuriating thing is not just the loss of belongings, but the loss of security in a place where we should feel most protected, and seeing the unease in my family’s eyes. But after all this, one thing makes me even more certain: in this world, no possession is more precious than the lives and safety of my family. [...] What was lost, we can earn back. The effort will not stop."

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  • LOSC Lille v Real Betis Balompie - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    What next for Antony and Betis?

    Antony will now focus on supporting his family through this distressing ordeal while police investigate the break-in. Betis have a crucial domestic fixture approaching this weekend, but it remains to be seen if the winger will be granted compassionate leave to remain with his family or if he will return to immediate first-team action.

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