Murat Yakin makes desperate plea over Granit Xhaka & Breel Embolo ahead of crucial November clash

Yakin has issued a clear message regarding the future of Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo following his side's latest victory. Despite the team's winning form, Yakin is adamant that the duo must be brought back into the fold for the upcoming international window in November. The situation surrounding Xhaka and Embolo has been complicated by off-field controversies involving vaccination certificates, but Yakin is prioritising sporting success as Switzerland aim to secure their return to League A.

The manager’s stance suggests he is ready to move past recent distractions to ensure his squad is at full strength for the deciding fixtures against Scotland and Slovenia. "As far as I’m concerned, it’s a definite yes. We have more challenging matches ahead, and we need the best players on the national team," Yakin said, as quoted by blue Sport.