Munich travel guide: All you need to know for your UEFA Champions League final 2025 trip

Get your itinerary ready ahead of the PSG and Inter Milan final in Munich

So you’ve got your tickets for the Champions League final, and your squad is Munich-bound. Now, it’s all about planning where you should go, what you should do and how to soak up the buzz of the German city - as a football fan, you'll be spoiled for choice.

As the home of Bayern Munich, the city offers plenty for sports fanatics. With supporters flocking in to get a piece of the action in the Champions League Final at the end of May, expect buzz and excitement leading up to the kick-off at the Allianz Arena. Picture beer gardens, sports bars and outdoor spaces filled with chatter and museums to fill your days up with - not to mention Bavarian food on offer in traditional restaurants and cafes. Even if you've just got one day in Munich, you'll sure be able to make the most of it.

Heading to a new city for a matchday always calls for a plan. We’ve got the low-down on everything you need to know as a sports and football fan, so you don’t have to do the hard work. Let’s get to it.