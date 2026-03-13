Mikel Arteta defended by David Moyes over Arsenal playing style criticism as Everton boss says not every team can play 'the beautiful game'

Moyes was quick to label his former player as one of the elite coaching talents in the top flight. He noted that the Spaniard has successfully transitioned Arsenal into a robust machine capable of winning in various ways. "We’ve got some unbelievable managers, and Mikel is one of them, who have come into this country and shown us what they can do. Maybe they can’t stay with it and do it all the time; Mikel has been able to evolve his team and move it on," Moyes elaborated.