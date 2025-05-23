Move over Sir Jim Ratcliffe?! Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to be Man Utd ‘part-owner’ of the future as Portuguese GOAT would ‘jump at’ chance to make Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped to become a Manchester United “part-owner” of the future, as he would “jump at” the chance to rejoin the Red Devils.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Took in two spells with the Red Devils as a player

Retirement remains some way off at 40 years of age

Moves into coaching or ownership being mooted Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱