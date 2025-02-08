'Most ridiculous penalty you'll see in your life' - Real Madrid stars and Carlo Ancelotti in disbelief while fans go crazy over 'perversion of the rules' as Atletico Madrid given controversial spot kick days after Los Blancos lodge official complaint against La Liga referees Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga

Real Madrid players and fans alike were stunned after a controversial penalty was awarded to Atletico in the city derby on Saturday.