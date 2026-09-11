'Stop making promises!' - Moroccan PM steps in after football boss claims 2030 World Cup final

Morocco's Prime Minister Akhannouch has delivered a stern warning to Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF), urging him to cease making public guarantees regarding the location of the 2030 World Cup final. The tournament, which celebrates the centenary of the competition, is set to be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with opening fixtures also taking place in South America to honour the event's history.

As reported by BBC Sport, tension erupted after Lekjaa publicly stated at a political party event that the new stadium in Casablanca would have the 'honour' of hosting the final match. However, with the final venue still unconfirmed by FIFA, the Prime Minister intervened to prevent a diplomatic rift with their European co-hosts.