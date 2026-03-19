Morocco-Senegal dispute: sanctions for both teams, but their World Cup participation is not thought to be at risk

The controversy currently engulfing the national teams of Morocco and Senegal over the much-debated Africa Cup of Nations final – won on the pitch by Mané and his teammates but officially awarded to Morocco in recent days – shows no sign of abating. Following the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award the title to Morocco by default, Senegal has decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, but the sanctions imposed by CAF itself are also dominating the headlines.