Morgan Rogers responds to Jude Bellingham & Cole Palmer competition for England after Aston Villa ace continues hot streak with Man Utd double
Rogers scores back-to-back braces to maintain form
Rogers faced fierce criticism earlier this season after Villa made a slow start to the season, beginning the Premier League campaign on a run of five matches without a win. The 23-year-old was ironically cheered by Villa fans when making completed passes during a 1-0 Europa League victory against Bologna, such was the perceived sloppiness of his early performances.
The picture now is very different. Unai Emery's side have now won ten matches in a row, and Rogers' brace on Sunday was his second in as many weeks having scored twice in last week's 3-2 triumph at West Ham.
England spot up for grabs
During the September, October and November internationals, England boss Tuchel gave Rogers the nod in the No.10 role, picking him ahead of the likes of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden. The German's decision was not met with unanimous positivity and doubts remain over whether Rogers can keep such star-studded names out of the Three Lions' starting XI, but the Villa man claims he is relishing the competition for places.
Rogers speaks out on Three Lions place
Speaking to BBC Sport after Villa's win against United, Rogers said of the battle to start for England: "I just focus on myself and try to improve. Find my form, find my best level every game and see where that takes me. There's a whole heap of quality out there and I'm just trying to compete. I'm just giving my all."
"I play football to try and fulfil my potential and be the best version of myself as possible. I try my hardest, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't, but I keep working hard and wherever it takes me, it takes me," he added to Sky Sports.
Rogers was also quizzed on how he and his Villa team-mates managed to put a dreadful start to the season behind them to climb to third in the Premier League table, sitting only three points behind Arsenal heading into Christmas. "Just sticking true to us," he replied. "That is the most important thing. We did what we always do. Nothing changed but we just worked that little bit harder, honed the details a little bit more, and gave that little bit more as a team. We stick together as a unit and there's no surprise that you see it in the results."
Despite sitting in the top three, Rogers claims Villa aren't dreaming of the title just yet. "You make those conversations, not us. We're firmly focused on the task at hand and handling it each game," he said.
Can Rogers and Villa win the Premier League?
Rogers will have to wait until March to put on an England shirt again, with the Three Lions set to host Uruguay and Japan in a pair of friendlies. In the meantime, he will be focusing on continuing Villa's incredible run of form which has propelled them into Premier League title contention. Emery's side face two tough tests over the festive period, travelling to Chelsea and Arsenal to see out 2025. They will then kick off the new year at home to Nottingham Forest and away at Crystal Palace.
