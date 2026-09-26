Morgan Rogers jokes about Cole Palmer's England absence but defends Chelsea team-mate against Thomas Tuchel criticism

While Tuchel was criticising the absence from a managerial perspective, Rogers was quick to protect his long-time friend. Rogers, who shared a room with Palmer during their time in England's youth ranks, acknowledged the disappointment of not having the playmaker available but insisted that player welfare must come first. The 24-year-old explained that the demands of the modern game require careful self-regulation to avoid long-term damage, particularly after the intensity Palmer faced last year during his breakout season in London.

"Unfortunately he couldn’t be here, but I think he’s got to focus on his body after what he went through last year. He needs to be in a good physical state and that obviously comes first as players. You want to be in the best fighting-fit shape if you can." Rogers told reporters. However, the former Aston Villa man couldn't resist a joke about being separated from his close companion for a few days, smiling as he remarked: "Nah, I'm all right having the break from him, to be honest. Being around him 24/7 can be quite tough, so having the break’s quite nice. But of course, I love playing with Cole. I love being around him."