'Done more than enough!' - Morgan Gibbs-White suggests he 'got on wrong side' of Thomas Tuchel as Nottingham Forest star breaks silence on England World Cup snub

A defiant Gibbs-White said: “I know myself that I have done more than enough to be in the squad. I got on the wrong side of someone’s opinion. I have been on the wrong side of people’s opinions throughout my career, so I’m only going to bounce back. We had a good conversation. I respect him [Tuchel] for calling me and telling me the news. I agreed with what he had to say. I’m glad the season is behind us now, I’m going to concentrate on the summer.”

The 26-year-old’s frustration was shared by the City Ground faithful, who spent the afternoon voicing their displeasure through derogatory chants directed at the England manager. Gibbs-White himself sent a message following his goal, pointing to the name on his back while flashing his fingers toward the crowd. It was a clear statement of intent from a player who believes his contribution deserved a different outcome.



