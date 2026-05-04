Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sanchez reveal graphic facial injuries after brutal collision in Nottingham Forest's win over Chelsea

Taking to Instagram to update his followers, Gibbs-White posted a photo showcasing the extent of the damage. The image revealed a deep laceration held together by stitches running from his forehead down to the bridge of his nose, accompanied by significant bruising around his eyes.

Despite the frightening nature of the wound, the Forest star remained in high spirits after his side secured three vital points in West London. Alongside a picture of himself giving a thumbs-up, he wrote: “Thanks for the messages. What a win! Congrats, Taiwo Awoniyi.”

Instagram/morgangibbswhite















