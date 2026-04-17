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Morgan Gibbs-White pays tribute to Elliot Anderson after his mother's death with touching goal celebration as Nottingham Forest reach Europa League semi-finals
Emotional night at the City Ground
Forest secured their place in the Europa League semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Porto, progressing 2-1 on aggregate. The achievement was overshadowed by the absence of Anderson, who missed the fixture following the sudden death of his mother. After Gibbs-White’s decisive goal gave Forest the lead, the team held up Anderson’s number eight shirt featuring the poignant message: “Family first. We are all with you.”
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Club offers deepest condolences
The club confirmed Anderson's unavailability shortly before kick-off, leading to an outpouring of support from the footballing community. Helen had been a constant presence throughout her son's career, from his Newcastle academy days to his Premier League emergence.
Expressing the collective grief of the organisation, an official Forest statement read: “Elliot Anderson is unavailable for tonight’s fixture following the passing of his beloved mother, Helen. Everyone at Nottingham Forest Football Club extends its deepest condolences to Elliot and his family following this extremely sad news. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the Anderson family at this difficult time.”
A mother’s unwavering support
The loss has represented a devastating blow for the 23-year-old midfielder, whose mother famously watched his journey to the top with immense pride.
Reflecting on the surreal moment she first saw her son make his senior debut for Newcastle United, Helen previously said: “I started crying. We have never missed any of Elliot’s games. To see him appear on the TV like that, it was surreal.”
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Semi-final showdown
Forest have set up a mouth-watering all-English Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa, though their immediate focus remains on Anderson’s well-being. Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League and just three points above the relegation zone, Vitor Pereira’s side must quickly pivot to a crucial home clash against Burnley on Sunday. The squad has shown remarkable unity during this difficult period, which will be vital as they balance their historic continental ambitions with a tense battle for top-flight safety.