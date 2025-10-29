More misery for Wrexham! Phil Parkinson confirms 'long-term injury blow' to compound dreadful start to 2025-26 season

As if things weren’t bad enough, Parkinson has also confirmed that Brunt is facing a long spell on the sidelines.

"It's not good with Brunty," he said before the Cardiff game. "He had a scan and he's going to see a specialist. It is a long-term injury; the actual time-scale on that we won't know until he's seen the specialist. We have got problems in a few areas of the team, we're a little bit stretched at the moment, but we'll deal with those and also protect a few of the lads who have been carrying knocks in these last two league games."

The manager had to put a lot of thought into picking his starting XI for the League Cup tie, as Parkinson added: "In any situation like this, you have got to balance the team selection out. Not putting players at risk who have played a lot of minutes and after a Wednesday-Saturday game, we have probably got to get some freshness on the pitch. We have got a big game on Friday [against Coventry]. That's what we've done successfully so far in this competition."

Later, Brunt himself took to social media to deliver an update on his condition, posting: "Gutted. Surgery successful, back soon ❤️”.