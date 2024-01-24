More misery for Anthony Martial! Man Utd outcast facing another TEN weeks on sidelines after undergoing groin surgery - with summer transfer now inevitable

More misery for Anthony Martial! Man Utd outcast facing another TEN weeks on sidelines after undergoing groin surgery - with summer transfer now inevitableRichard MartinGettyManchester UnitedAnthony MartialPremier LeagueAnthony Martial will miss the next 10 weeks for Manchester United after undergoing groin surgery.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMartial faces extra long spell outFrenchman underwent groin surgeryStriker set to leave Old Trafford in summer