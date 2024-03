'More like it' - Wrexham star Paul Mullin reacts after netting hat-trick against Accrington Stanley which lifted Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side into automatic promotion spots WrexhamPaul MullinWrexham vs Accrington StanleyLeague Two

Paul Mullin is pleased to be back on the hat-trick trail at Wrexham, with the Red Dragons striker sending a “that’s more like it” message.