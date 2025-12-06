More injury problems for Arsenal! Leandro Trossard forced off 40 minutes after being subbed on & scoring in damaging defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal will have been hit hard by Buendia’s late winner for Aston Villa on Saturday, and could see their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just two points if results do not go their way.

But it is in moments of adversity such as these where the best sides react and rise to the occasion, and Arteta will look to make sure his side do so in the coming weeks. Rock-bottom Wolves are up next at the Emirates next Saturday, before clashes with Everton, Brighton and then Villa once again before the New Year.

Arteta added at the final whistle: “Very painful, especially after all the effort in the match. It was an open game, congratulations to Villa they are a really good side. We conceded a big chance in the first half with Ollie Watkins' goal. We had some dominance in the second half and I had the feeling we were going to win the game so to lose it in the manner we did is painful. Eighteen games unbeaten, you lose a game and that's what it is, this is football.

“The level of consistency the boys have shown in this period is incredible so I only have thoughts to think we can do it again.”